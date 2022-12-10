Poll: Would You Rather Relax with a Massage or a Facial?

The “Jennifer Hudson Show” audience spars over the spa.

On an episode of her daytime talk show, Jennifer Hudson played a game called “Something’s Gotta Go,” where her live studio audience had to debate between two items or experiences.

JHud brought up the hypothetical question: If you’re at a spa, would you rather relax with a massage or a facial?

“Y’all real serious about it!” Jennifer said about the audience’s reaction.

One audience member, Sheryl from California, raised her hand and said the facial must go.

“’Cause no matter what they do, you always break out, it doesn’t look right, and the massage is so relaxing,” she said in her explanation.

Hanley from Los Angeles agreed with Sheryl and said, “You can do your own skin care at home.”

“It’s pointless to pay someone to do your face stuff,” Hanley added.

Lydia from Los Angeles disagreed with the two, citing her past experiences with bad masseuses.

“You in trouble,” Lydia warned her fellow audience members about getting an unpleasant treatment.

While Jennifer said she enjoys both, if she had to choose, she would get rid of the facial.

