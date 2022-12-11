Poll: Something’s Gotta Go: Shower or a Bath?

Jennifer Hudson wants to know how you prepare for a night out on the town.

On an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played “Something’s Gotta Go,” where her live studio audience had to decide between two things.

Jennifer asked her audience if they were going out with their friends, how would they get ready: with a shower or a bath?

Immediately, the audience voted to get rid of the bath.

“I really wanna hear this one,” Jennifer said in response.

Precious from Jennifer’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois, said the bath must go because showers take less time.

“I have to hit the shower and get on out the door,” she said about her pre-night out routine.

However, Zenobia from Ohio said the shower must go because “we can relax” in the bath.

“We can relax when we’re hurting, when we’re sore, we just relax,” she explained. “You put your candles on, you put your music on, and you enjoy yourself.”

Zenobia added that she believes baths “are more romantic” than showers.

Admitting that she was “torn” about the choices, Jennifer initially sided with Zenobia and kept the bath.

However, Martha from Long Beach said one could do both: take a bath and then rinse off in the shower.

“I agree with that one,” Jennifer said. “I think you got the answer.”

