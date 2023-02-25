Dealbreakers Poll: Is It Okay If Your Partner Still Talks to Their Ex?

Is it okay if your boo is still on speaking terms with their ex? Jennifer Hudson wants to know!

On a recent episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played “Dealbreakers,” where she and her live studio audience had to decide if a particular type of behavior was a dating dealbreaker or not.

“He’s a great guy, but he still talks to his ex,” said JHud. Is that a dating dealbreaker?

Mason from Los Angeles believes this is a definite dealbreaker. “I think time can mend relationships and people can be friends, but if you still call them your ex, you shouldn’t be talking to them,” he said. “We’re focusing on our relationship, we shouldn’t be focusing on stuff that didn’t work out.”

Keisha from Florida said about the same, but with more fire: “What do you have to talk to your ex about that you can’t talk to me about? We not having that! If you have to talk to your ex, go back to your ex.”

Ruben from Sunnyvale, California, had another opinion. “It’s okay to not talk to the ex or require not to talk to the ex in the beginning of the new relationship,” he said. “However, later on, when you feel confident enough in the relationship, it should be fine for me to talk to the ex. Because why would I shut down my entire life because I’m in a new loving relationship?”

The studio audience seemed suspect of Ruben’s opinions, but JHud’s guest Chelsea Handler agreed with him!

“Ruben, has, for a white male of your age, the best advice for this audience!” she said. “That’s the most mature outlook. I couldn’t agree with him more.”

We had to ask… is it a dealbreaker for your partner to still be chatty with their ex?

