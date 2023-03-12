Dealbreakers Poll: Would You Date Someone Who Didn’t Get Along With Your Family?

Could you date someone who wasn’t on good terms with your family? Jennifer Hudson wants to know!

On a recent episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played “Dealbreakers,” where she and her live studio audience had to decide if a particular type of behavior was a dating dealbreaker or not.

“They’re the sweetest person you’ve ever dated… but they don’t get along with your family,” JHud said to her live studio audience. Is that a dealbreaker?

Diana from West Hollywood, California, shared her take: “That wouldn’t really be a dealbreaker for me,” she told JHud. “If you got a crazy family, you got a crazy family. So you know what, that wouldn’t be a dealbreaker at all.”

Carlos from North Hollywood, California, had a different opinion. “That is a dealbreaker,” he said, then gestured to his wife sitting next to him. “She got along with the family, and I gotta see my family. That’s my love — my dad, my mom. So, yes, that would be a dealbreaker.”

Jennifer’s thoughts? “That’s a tough one, because I think it depends on the scenario,” she said. “If you’re in good standing with your family, you gotta make sure you got a partner that can exist with your family… But if you’re not, and then your partner gives you the good energy, that makes it different.”

Final verdict: “I’mma have to say… I love my family, so that would be a dealbreaker!”

We gotta ask… Could you be with someone who didn’t get along with your family?

