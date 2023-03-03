Poll: Would You Wear These Crazy Cartoon Boots?

Would you wear the pair of comically oversized red boots trending online? We want to know!

During a new segment called “Make It Make Sense” with "The Jennifer Hudson Show" producer Paige, Jennifer Hudson asked Paige to please help her understand the latest fashion trend taking over the Internet.

“Have y’all seen these red boots?” she said. “If I go online one more time and see these red boots — baby, please help me understand.”

The boots in question are from New York-based art collective Mschf. They’re basically performance art posing as fashion, and celebs like Diplo, Lil Wayne, and Ciara have been spotted wearing these statement shoes!

“I think it depends on how you wear the boot,” said Paige. “You can’t just put on a T-shirt and go.” Well, except if you’re Ciara!

The boots originally retailed for $350, but they’re sold out! You can get a pair on the secondary market for up to $2,000!

Paige said that she wouldn’t spend $350 for them (let alone $2000), but she would wear them for free!

And as for JHud? “No, baby,” she says definitively.

We gotta ask… If these big red boots came into your possession, would you wear them in public?

Would you wear these silly cartoon boots?

VOTE