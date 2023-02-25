Jennifer Hudson Wears a Canadian Tuxedo the JHud Way

Jennifer Hudson is a delight in denim!

The host sported a full-on denim look on the February 24 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” from her denim jacket all the way down to her denim heels!

“For this look, we wanted to do the Canadian tuxedo the Jenniferized way,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

For those not in the know, a Canadian tuxedo is a suit made out of denim! The term reportedly originated in 1951 when singer Bing Crosby was refused entry to a Vancouver hotel because he was wearing a denim shirt and jeans, causing Levi’s jeans to design a suit for him made entirely out of denim!

“We paired this denim jumpsuit (with the sweetheart neckline) with a matching denim blazer and denim pumps designed by Good American,” added V on this instantly iconic look.

While dolled up in denim, JHud sat down with Larry Wilmore, who has made a name for himself in Hollywood as an actor, comedian, writer, producer, podcast host… you name it! The talented multihyphenate spoke about how he hopes to use his success to help other people.

“I came up at a time when chances for us to be in positions of what I call ‘controlling the narrative’ were very thin,” he told JHud. “I wanted to be one of those people that opened the door for us. I thought, if I could get my foot in the door, my job was to keep my foot there and tell people, ‘Come on in! Come on in!’”

She also spoke to musician Adam Blackstone, who is having just a fabulous month: He was nominated for two Grammys and worked with Rihanna on her headline-making Super Bowl Halftime Show as the musical director.

“She said she wanted people to see and hear something they never saw before,” he told JHud. “And I think she accomplished that.”