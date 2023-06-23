5 Times Jennifer Hudson Wore Khloé Kardashian’s Good American

Khloé Kardashian graced JHud’s couch in April, but it’s not the first time the star’s fashion brand has featured on show. The host has been rocking Khloé’s pieces since September!

Here are five times Jennifer Hudson wore Good American.

Fit for Success Jean Jumpsuit

Jennifer Hudson makes sure she looked “fit for success” while driving around L.A. in between filming episodes of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The busy mom stepped out in the lilac Fit for Success jean jumpsuit from Good American as she surprised Circle K shoppers with $50,000 worth of vouchers in a segment seen on the show in September.

Good American Bodysuit

Jennifer’s no stranger to the brand owned by Khloé Kardashian; she also wore a Good American bodysuit when she met with the hilarious Yvonne Orji. JHud kept it cute in a cropped Saint Laurent houndstooth wool-blend cardigan worn over a Commando faux-leather skirt, black Sam Edelman ankle boots, and, of course, this Good American bodysuit.

Faux Leather Pants

JHud channeled a trendy track star while rocking a melon Kimberly Goldson cropped double-breasted jacket, a white Cami NYC camisole, custom Nike sneakers, and Good American faux leather pants.

White Bodysuit

JHud looked elegant and edgy in a Good American white bodysuit, Gianvito Rossi clear heels, and a khaki Zara suit as she spoke with the hilarious Hasan Minhaj in October.

Stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne Jenniferized the suit by cropping just one side of the jacket.

Jennifer accessorized her look with diamond earrings, sparkly silver bracelets, and gold rings.

Denim Pumps

The host sported a full-on denim look on the February 24 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” from her denim jacket all the way down to her denim pumps!

“For this look, we wanted to do the Canadian tuxedo the Jenniferized way,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

For those not in the know, a Canadian tuxedo is a suit made from denim! The term reportedly originated in 1951 when singer Bing Crosby was refused entry to a Vancouver hotel because he was wearing a denim shirt and jeans, causing Levi’s jeans to design a suit for him made entirely out of denim!