JHud Celebrates Black History Month with Trousers from a Black Woman Designer

Jennifer Hudson is celebrating Black History Month in a variety of ways, including what she chooses to wear on the show.

“Jennifer fell in love with the interesting detail on the waistline of these trousers,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne of JHud’s look on the February 16 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which included rust-colored trousers and a taupe long-sleeved top.

“Celebrating Black History Month by wearing a Black designer!” added V of the inspiration behind this look. These sleek trousers come from Sincerely Ria, the luxury brand designed by model, actor, influencer, and activist Mariama Diallo.

“Sincerely Ria is dedicated to helping women feel empowered and beautiful in their clothing. The clothing is bold and innovative, as inspired by Guinea’s Fulani culture, encouraging women to embrace the higher version of themselves,” states the brand’s website.

“We are dedicated to helping women feel empowered and beautiful in their clothing while challenging the outdated idea that beauty is pain. Our mission is to celebrate not only a woman’s beauty, but the woman herself.”

“To Jenniferize the look, I took a taupe turtleneck and added a peek-a-boo cutout,” added V.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Wearing this look, JHud sat down with comedy star Jackée Harry for a hilarious interview that included discussions on the actress’ celebrity crush, her dramatic aspirations, and her initial reaction to being offered the role of Tia Mowry’s character's mother Lisa on “Sister, Sister.”

“I don’t wanna be anybody’s mama,” Jackée said of being cast as a mother. “Then I met those girls [Tia and Tamera] and fell in love.”