JHud Stuns in a Custom Baby-Pink Dress from Luxury Brand Danarys New York

With all the wet and rainy weather in Los Angeles lately, it’s no wonder Jennifer Hudson is finding style inspiration from trench coats.

Jennifer Hudson donned a baby pink trench coat-esque dress on the March 24 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The custom dress included unique silver buttons that matched with her silver jewelry, which included a necklace with a dainty heart pendant.

Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne calls this a “very special look” that was designed by luxury brand Danarys New York.

Jennifer’s crystal-adorned translucent slingback pumps are from Miami-based luxury footwear brand Voyetté.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

For her ‘do, JHud wore her hair high above her head in a poofy bun. For a little pop of bright color, she donned a hot pink lip.

Just a few weeks ago, JHud donned a black trench coat-inspired jumpsuit on the show.

“This is how you do a trench coat the JHud way,” Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne said. “She loves a long coat because she’s always cold.”

Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok

On the show, JHud sat down with singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton, who revealed that she’s ready to settle down again.

“I don’t want to be single forever,” she told JHud, adding that “I’m ready” to find love.

“I definitely want to have a husband and hope he has kids so we can have a blended family,” she added.

Jennifer can relate to how hard it can be to date when you’ve got kids at home. “My baby don’t even like me on the phone,” the host said.