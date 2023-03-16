JHud Keeps Warm in a Trench Coat-Inspired Jumpsuit

Jennifer Hudson might run cold, but her style is always on fire!

JHud donned a black double-breasted jumpsuit with a sash on the March 16 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“This is how you do a trench coat the JHud way,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne. “She loves a long coat because she’s always cold.”

“Her latest go-to look is a jumpsuit, so when I brought her this jumpsuit with trenchcoat-inspired details, it was a win-win,” V said.

JHud accessorized with a simple gold bracelet and a gorgeous, sparkly white manicure.

“It was a great, chic, and comfortable look that also kept her warm and happy,” added V.

On the show, JHud gabbed with “Scandal” stars Katie Lowes and Guillermo Díaz, who co-host the podcast “Unpacking the Toolbox: A Scandal Rewatch.” The two revealed tons of fun details about the show, including that the cast still gets together for reunions all these years after it went off the air!

“We’ve had some Scandal reunion-kind of parties,” said Katie. “A cast member got married and we all stayed in the same place. We had another cast member who has a beautiful home in Los Olivos, and we’re currently arranging the next ‘Scandal’ family hangout.”

She also met Daronayja Hamilton from Summerville, South Carolina, in person after initially meeting her during a surprise Zoom call. Daronayja refers to herself as a “Goal Digger” — as she explained, “When I have a goal, that means I’m going to accomplish it.”

“My story is about how I overcame, and how there’s beauty in the struggle,” she told JHud.