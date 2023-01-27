JHud Is All About Versatility in This Silk Satin Jumpsuit

Orange ya glad for this spectacular jumpsuit?

Jennifer Hudson looked gorgeous in a loose-fitting burnt orange satin jumpsuit on the January 26 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” pairing the striking look with lots of gold jewelry.

“Jennifer is all about the jumpsuits!” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“Lately, she has been so into the concept of a one-piece. The ability to slide it on, dress it up, or dress is down has been so appealing to her,” said V.

“She loves having the look with heels and knowing if she wants to throw on some tennis shoes, that would work, too!”

V customized this look to make it pop even more. “This silk satin jumpsuit with patch pockets was the perfect color, and I added beautiful gold buttons to polish the look,” she said.

JHud wore this stylish jumpsuit while chatting with Shemar Moore, who broke the news that he was going to become a father!

“I was worried for a while. ‘Maybe that ship had sailed’ kind of thing,” Shemar explained. “God had my back. Things lined up. My life is pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’m gonna go to heaven whole.”

“I’m so excited,” the actor said of becoming a first-time father.

He didn’t have to wait much longer! His daughter, Frankie, was born on January 24. Congrats to the new dad!