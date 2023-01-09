Shemar Moore Expecting First Child: ‘I’m So Excited’

Shemar Moore is going to be a father — and he’s exclusively announcing the happy news on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The actor appears on the January 26 episode of the show.

Aside from chatting about his role on the CBS show “S.W.A.T.,” the star opens up about taking on his most “exciting” role yet — fatherhood!

“I’m 52 and a half years old. My mother is in heaven right now. It’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8,” he begins. “And on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because in real life Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy!”

Watch the video to see Jennifer and the studio audience react to Shemar’s happy news!

“Your mama is gonna be so proud, smiling at you from heaven,” Jennifer says.

“I’m so excited. I’m sorry she can’t be here,” he adds.

Shemar also shares that he thought he might not get the opportunity to experience parenthood, and opens up about how his faith plays a part.

“I was worried for a while. ‘Maybe that ship had sailed’ kind of thing,” Shemar explains. “God had my back. Things lined up. My life is pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’m gonna go to heaven whole.”