JHud's Cobalt Look Courtesy of a Woman-Owned Fashion Line

Jennifer’s latest look proves that you can dress professionally and playfully at the same time.

To interview Mario Lopez and Todrick Hall, JHud donned a bright cobalt blue blazer with matching hemmed trousers from woman-owned fashion line Argent.

“This lush royal blue color attracted me from the start, and when Jennifer tried the suit on in the fitting, we knew it would look amazing on camera,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne of this gorgeous outfit.

“Fashion magic happened when I decided to chop the trousers and create shorts to show more thigh-high boot,” she added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

JHud previously wore Argent on the show when she donned a hot pink blazer from the fashion house to interview “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley.

The label’s website says its mission is “to upgrade the office dress code and help women dress like they mean business.”

“Through confident clothes and an inspiring community, we’re creating a movement that’s all about self-expression, versatility as a power move, and radical equality when it comes to paychecks, pockets, and everything in between,” the label’s website states.

Jennifer previously wore a similar color in November while in a slip dress, a cozy cable-knit wool sweater, and thigh-high boots — with matching manicure, natch — in the same beautiful royal blue shade.