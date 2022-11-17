Jennifer Warms Up in a Buzzy, Women-Owned Workwear Brand
Fashion November 17, 2022
Jennifer Hudson is shining her spotlight on a women-owned brand with an aim to redefine workwear.
On Thursday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud looked cute and casual in a hot pink turtleneck, light denim jeans, and pink boots.
Stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne said Jennifer was “attracted to this energetic hot pink look and has been waiting for the right time to wear these boots.”
Later in the episode, Jennifer wore a matching hot pink wool blazer from Argent, a women-owned fashion brand.
The label’s website says its mission is “to upgrade the office dress code and help women dress like they mean business.”
Jennifer wore pink last week when she donned a skirt suit to interview Tamera Mowry-Housley.
That same week, Jennifer warmed up in a black turtleneck to interview fellow Virgo sister Jodie Turner-Smith, and an oversized, multicolored sweater to chat with fellow singer Josh Groban.
During the episode, Jennifer spoke to actor Justin Hartley about the bond he shared with his “This Is Us” co-stars. The hit drama concluded this year after a six-season run.
“We are a family,” he said. “We had a great opportunity. Often, you don’t get to finish the series. A lot of my former shows [told me,] ‘You don’t need to come to work.’
“We garnered an audience, we got to finish the story,” he added. “You miss the people, but I don’t have the unfulfilled feeling of, ‘I didn’t tell my story.’”
While he doesn’t rewatch episodes, Justin said he watched the show when it was on and enjoyed the work of his castmates.
“When you’re part of an ensemble cast, you’re not in all of the stories,” he explained. “You’re watching your friends and family tell these amazing stories.”
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings.