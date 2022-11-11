Jennifer Gets Cozy in an Oversized Sweater from Her Own Collection

Jennifer Hudson proves one can be comfortable and chic at the same time.

On Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud looked mushed up in an oversized, multicolored sweater worn with a cream camisole, beige pencil skirt, and beige suede thigh-high boots.

“Cozy but make it cute!” said stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne about Jennifer’s look.

Jennifer previously said on the show that she has residences in Los Angeles and in her hometown of Chicago. Though Jennifer has commented on the harsh weather conditions in the Chi, V noted that we are all “feeling that little nip in the air in L.A.” with the seasons changing.

“Sometimes Jennifer just wants to feel cozy,” V added.

While Jennifer has also discussed her love of “blankets, fluffy pillows, and [her] two cats,” V said, “Another thing Jennifer loves is a soft oversized sweater!”

“When I pulled this incredible merino wool sweater from her collection to style, I knew she’d fall in love!” V said. “[Jennifer] wanted to incorporate oversized sweaters on the show, and still dress it up.”

V said that pairing the sweater with a pencil skirt and thigh-high boots really “polished the look.”

“Additionally, we tied it in the front to give the look a beautiful silhouette,” the stylist added.

On Tuesday’s episode, V made sure Jennifer was warm onstage by dressing her in a black turtleneck under a bright neon-green tube top and trousers.

On Friday’s episode, Jennifer interviewed fellow singer Josh Groban and asked him what his favorite song is to sing live.

“They’re all my children,” he answered. “I do like sadder songs. I’m a happy person, but sad songs are the ones that [songwriters] write most beautifully.”

Jennifer said one of her favorite songs from him is “The Impossible Dream,” originally from the 1965 Broadway musical “Man of La Mancha.”

“That has an inspiration,” Josh said.