Jennifer Hudson Brings the Cozy to This ‘Rich and Striking’ Royal Blue Ensemble

Jennifer Hudson knows how to keep it glam while staying cozy!

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud went monochromatic in a royal blue outfit, consisting of a slip dress, a cozy cable-knit wool sweater, and thigh-high boots.

Jennifer rocked a matching royal blue manicure.

According to stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne, Jennifer had been looking for a color that was adjacent to and “as rich and striking” as her favorite, purple.

“Royal blue was the answer,” V said.

V added that the combination of the dress, sweater, and boots “just so happened to be the perfect match.”

“The three pieces merged so well together, and I think the camera would agree,” V said.

Jennifer wore blue earlier this week when she donned a stunning sequined bomber jacket while interviewing Jonathan Majors.

In Tuesday’s episode, Jennifer chatted with Kerry Washington, who discussed dressing up as Lionel Richie for Halloween.

“I’m a huge Lionel Richie fan,” Kerry told Jennifer on why she channeled the cover of his 1982 self-titled album. “I had a huge Lionel Richie poster [in my bedroom.]”

Kerry said she got Lionel’s approval after receiving a message from his daughter Nicole Richie.

“First, his daughter saw it, [and said,] ‘I never felt this close to you,’” Kerry recalled.

Lionel then told Kerry that she had “won Halloween.”