Jennifer Is Ready to Move in an Awesome Athletic Look

Jennifer Hudson is showing off her “versatile” fashion range.

On Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer looked sparkly and sporty in a sequined blue bomber jacket paired with black drawstring silk joggers and custom crystal combat boots.

Jennifer accessorized her look with diamond earrings, silver bracelets and rings, and a necklace with the letter “J.”

According to stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne, when she and Jennifer heard that fit actor Jonathan Majors and 21-year-old figure skater Starr Andrews were coming on the show, they “knew it would be an active day!”

V added that Jennifer “wanted to be ready to dance and show off her new ice skater moves with no restrictions” and that this outfit was “the perfect ‘comfy-cute’ look to entertain her energetic guests.”

“Jennifer loves to show her versatility through her style, and this is a perfect example,” V said.

“Yes, I am Jennifer Hudson, but I am also JHud!” V recalled Jennifer’s words. “You never know what girl you’re going to get from day to day!”

“This look is JHud!” V added.

On Friday’s episode, Jennifer also got “cozy” and “cute” wearing an oversized, multicolored sweater while interviewing fellow singer Josh Groban.

In Monday’s episode, Jonathan gifted Jennifer with Garrett Popcorn, from her hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Jonathan added that the popcorn was “a treat [for him],” but that his diet consisted of “chicken and rice.”

When Jennifer interviewed Starr, who this year became the first Black U.S. figure skater to place in the Grand Prix, the athlete said she doesn’t carry her glass medal around due to her clumsiness.

“I don’t trust myself,” she told Jennifer. “I don’t want to drop it. It’s so special. I will admire it and not mess it up.”