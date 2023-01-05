JHud is a Professional in a Purple Tweed Jacket

Looking professional has never been so chic!

On Thursday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer wore a little black dress with a pop of purple color, compliments of her eye-catching tweed jacket.

“We took some traditionally professional elements, such as slingback pumps, a pencil skirt, and a tweed jacket, and made it fit for our dreamgirl by adding her favorite color,” says JHud’s stylist, Verneccia “V” Étienne, as well as “a bit of sparkle with her crystal embellished sheer turtleneck.”

V recalls that when she saw the look, Jennifer joked, "I've never worked in an office, but if I did, this is what I'd wear! This is ‘professional Jennifer’ — I love it!"

Jennifer’s jacket game this season is on point. She wore a similar bright green jacket for a Starbucks surprise in December, and she shined in a comfy-cute, sparkly blue bomber jacket in November. And in September, she donned a melon cropped double-breasted jacket from Black-owned luxury fashion house Kimberly Goldson.