JHud Kicks Off 2023 in a Comfy Yet Elegant Shirt Dress

Now that it’s the new year, it’s time to step out of all the holiday sparkle and slide into something a bit comfier — like Jennifer’s sleek and flowy shirt dress.

“Jennifer wanted to be a bit more comfortable while she welcomed everyone into her ‘home’ — aka her set on the show — as she encouraged everyone to reflect on the year in gratitude and look forward to all that is to come,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne of JHud’s look on Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” where she interviewed “Atlanta” star Brian Tyree Henry.

“This long collared shirt dress, inspired by a men’s dress shirt, is one of Jennifer’s favorite pieces to dress up or dress down,” she said. “But let’s not forget this is JHud… A little Jenniferizing needed to happen somewhere, so these Crystal thigh-high boots were the perfect factor.”

Jennifer loves color, but she can definitely rock the noir look once in a while. In December, she had some fun donning a black satin suit with ostrich feathers and looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved black top with matching wide-legged pants.

She also wore a black St. John tank, black Annakiki skirt, Giuseppe Zanotti black booties, and a matching black sun hat for her “Glamour” Women of the Year photo shoot.

According to V, “Many people know that JHud loves color. What you may not expect is that her absolute favorite color to wear is black.”