Jennifer’s Quirky Candy Cane Sweater Is Too Sweet

The holiday season is all about having fun, and that includes getting playful with your looks!

JHud sported this quirky holiday ensemble while caroling all over the Warner Bros. lot with her Hudsonettes. The group performed “Jingle Bells” and other holiday classics while surprising WB employees with gift cards to Starbucks.

“Only Jennifer can make an ‘ugly holiday sweater’ really, really pretty,” says Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne of JHud’s super cute top. “She wanted to give the ugly sweater vibe but still make it her personality.

“We paired a lavender candy cane sweater with metallic lustered trousers, and taupe ankle boots with custom Swarovski heels to ‘Jenniferize’ the look.”

This isn’t the first time this season Jennifer got comfy in a holiday sweater on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Earlier this month, she wore an equally adorable sweater with Christmas trees to mark the first day of December.

Jennifer has partnered with Starbucks to spread holiday cheer all season long. She gave out some sweet treats from the coffee chain on the set of “All American” while surprising a deserving new dad (and wearing a gorgeous green dress and blazer). She also handed out Starbucks gift cards to her entire studio audience!