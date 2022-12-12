Jennifer Hudson and Starbucks are Spreading Joy This Holiday Season

All year round, Jennifer Hudson loves to spread joy, especially during the holiday season.

On Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud discussed her love of the holidays, the traditions that make her happy, and those simple moments that bring her the most joy, like her daily mug moments.

That’s when a Starbucks barista at the Warner Bros. lot appeared onstage and delivered some holiday cheer in the form of a fresh Caramel Brulée Latte, Jennifer’s favorite!

Inspired by the kind gesture, Jennifer revealed that “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and Starbucks are partnering this holiday season to light up the Warner Bros. lot with fun festivities all week long, with festive surprises and celebrations.

To get things started, Jennifer gave her entire studio audience Starbucks gift cards!

Starbucks is inspiring others — including Jennifer — to spread joy to their loved ones and communities.

How will you spread joy this holiday season?