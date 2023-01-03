Jennifer Gets Cozy in a Rainbow Knit Sweater

Jennifer certainly brightens up the room in this adorable multi-colored knit sweater!

“Jennifer always talks about how she loves to be ‘mooshed up with two cats,’ which basically means being engulfed in something warm and cozy — whether it's clothing or a blanket,” Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne said.

“In this case, we acquired this sweater with the sole purpose of her being stylish and warm in her regular day-to-day life.”

V calls this striking look as a “monster of a sweater” and “unapologetically Jennifer.”

“We allowed the sweater to drop and slide off of the shoulder whenever it wanted to, just to show a little ease and effortless feeling,” explained V. “It did kind of serve Jennifer as a wearable blanket.”

The sweater was paired with a delicate yellow silk slip dress and mid-calf suede boots. Altogether, a bright and joyful look to help ring in the new year!

Jennifer loves rocking all the colors of the rainbow at once. Earlier this season, she donned a playful striped color-blocked Le Superbe dress, and in another episode she wore a gorgeous multi-colored coat.