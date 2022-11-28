Jennifer Finds a Clever Way to Stay Warm in a ‘Sexy’ Corset

Jennifer Hudson isn’t compromising when it comes to rocking sexy fashion pieces this winter.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud looked put together in a cream blazer, white button-down shirt, high-waisted khaki pants, and a lace satin corset.

The daytime TV host accessorized her look with diamond earrings and a gold necklace that read “Love.”

According to stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne, “lace satin and boning are always a great combination,” referencing the rigid parts of a corset that forms its frame.

“We love a beautiful corset!” she said.

V added that when she put this look together, she “wanted to figure out a stylish way to keep [Jennifer] warm (because she’s always cold) and wear this sexy corset.”

Last month while interviewing Cedric the Entertainer, Jennifer wore a denim corset belt as V wanted to add a “little jean vibe” into her look.

This month, Jennifer found ways to be cozy and chic at the same time.

While chatting with actor Justin Hartley, Jennifer wore a hot pink wool blazer from Argent, a women-owned fashion brand whose mission is “to upgrade the office dress code and help women dress like they mean business.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

On Wednesday’s episode, Jennifer interviewed Toni Braxton, who wore a boot cast as she recently underwent surgery on her foot.

Toni told Jennifer that she fell onstage years ago but did not get her foot checked out at the time.

However, Jennifer told Toni that she turned her foot brace into a stylish accessory.

“Don’t she make everything look good?” Jennifer said. “Makes me want to put on a boot.”