Jennifer Is the Queen of Comfort in a PJ-Inspired Look

From the bed to the stage!

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer looked both stylish and snug in a light gray cable-knit dress with a matching duster and suede boots.

She accessorized her look with diamond earrings, gold rings, and a gold chain necklace that read “JHud.”

According to stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne, Jennifer was excited to wear this look because it “reminded her of pajamas.”

“Only JHud can find a way to create an amazing look inspired by PJs!” V added.

Declaring Jennifer to be “the queen of comfy cute,” V said this two-piece set was “the perfect look for a chilly day.”

Earlier this month, Jennifer was warm and comfortable in an oversized, multicolored sweater while interviewing fellow singer Josh Groban.

“Sometimes Jennifer just wants to feel cozy,” V said at the time.

In Tuesday’s episode, Jennifer spoke with actress and vegan chef Tabitha Brown, who detailed her cooking philosophy.

“I use my spirit to cook,” the social media personality said, adding that she learned this from her mom and aunt.

However, Tabitha said, “I messed up many meals in the beginning. I had a heavy salt hand.”

These days, Tabitha said she tastes as she goes: “If it tastes right, it feels right.”

She also encouraged viewers not to rely on recipes, as it could mean “you don’t trust yourself.”

“And that’s not just in the kitchen,” she said. “[It could mean] it’s hard for you to make decisions.”