JHud Shows Off Her Playful Personality Jumping Rope in Rainbow Joggers

Jennifer Hudson brought a rainbow with her to the Happy Place!

JHud sported a pair of rainbow joggers customized with a shimmery side panel on the March 31 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Jennifer paired these colorful pants with a simple white top and a long denim jacket. Her choice of footwear for this look was a pair of Nike sneakers adorned with sparkles.

“For this look, Jennifer wanted to be playful,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“She knew she would be jumping double dutch, so these pastel rainbow ombre satin joggers and custom blinged-out Nikes were the perfect athletic outfit to also show her fun and playful personality.”

Jennifer welcomed the Jumping Dreams Double Dutch team — one of the best double dutch teams in the country — to the show to deliver a high-energy jump rope performance.

JHud took the opportunity to jump in on the fun and try her hand (or feet, rather) at double dutch.

JHud wore an equally bright outfit the last time she jumped rope on the show. Back in November, JHud looked bright and beautiful in a neon green Jacquemus blazer worn over a cream Ena Pelly T-shirt and white Nordstrom joggers.

She donned white and blue custom Nikes to jump around with the 40+ Double Dutch Club, a group that originated in Jennifer’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

“Jennifer loves to go full force with whatever physical activity she has to do,” stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne said. “Just goes to show that you can look great, whether it’s a heel or a tennis shoe!”