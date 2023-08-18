Inside Jennifer Hudson’s Knee-High Boots Collection

Knee-high boots are the perfect form of footwear to dress up an outfit, and Jennifer Hudson wears them well!

The host has donned knee-high boots of all kinds, in colors that range from earth tones to every color of the rainbow.

Her boots have been made from suede, sparkles, and sometimes even snakeskin — a style inspired by the memorable boots worn by show guest Jodie Turner-Smith in her film “Queen & Slim.”

“Like, you’re out here setting trends,” Jennifer told fellow Virgo Jodie during her appearance on the show in November 2022. “I got three pairs of those boots backstage right now because of you!”

JHud superfan Breezy even wrote in to the show to compliment Jennifer on her sense of style, specifically the chocolate brown snakeskin boots she’s worn on the show multiple times. Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne says this particular pair “are one of her favorites to wear.”

Take a tour through JHud’s closet of knee-high boots in the gallery below!