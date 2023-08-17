Celebrity Virgos: Jennifer Hudson, Shania Twain & More Celebrating Birthdays

It’s Virgo season!

Many entertainers — such as Jennifer Hudson (born September 12) — are born under this earth sign with the ruling planet of Mercury.

They have a birthday between August 23 and September 22, and are known to be detail-oriented, hardworking, organized, and practical, as well as kind and supportive. (That sounds like JHud to us!)

Other than Jennifer, celebrities born under the Virgo sign include Beyoncé, Zendaya, Keke Palmer, Prince Harry, Shania Twain, Chandra Wilson, Kyla Pratt, Keanu Reeves, and Idris Elba.

Browse the gallery below to see if you share a birthday with the famous Virgos who have appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” !