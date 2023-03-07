JHud Is a Dreamgirl in Her Sparkly Thigh-High Boots

You’d think it wouldn’t be possible to upstage Jennifer Hudson’s dresses, but the host’s sparkling thigh-high boots turned this matte look into glitter gorgeousness!

JHud turned heads in a body-hugging beige dress with a peek-a-boo neckline on the March 7 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” She added some major glitz with her footwear — a pair of nude boots covered in sequins.

“Everyone knows Jennifer loves her sparkle, so these nude thigh-high boots were a must to add a touch of dreamgirl to her sleek bodycon dress,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

Jennifer finished off her look with a blue manicure, fuchsia lipstick, and a giant canary yellow diamond ring on her finger.

Jennifer’s boots are often the star of her look for the day! She wore a pair of tan suede boots in February and dark brown suede boots in January that perfected her wintertime wardrobe. Plus, these glittery cobalt blue thigh-highs were the perfect shoes to bust a move in!

During the show, JHud spoke to “Station 19” star and People’s Sexiest Man of the Year Boris Kodjoe. The only people not impressed with Boris’ sexy status? “My kids are never impressed with anything I do,” he told JHud. “The whole sexiness thing is disturbing to them.

“For the longest time, they didn’t know we were famous until they were 7, 8 years old,” he said of his children. “Nicholas saw a picture of me on a bus and he got really upset. He was like, ‘How did they get a picture of you? I don’t understand!’”

Boris shared that there is one special place he and his wife, actress Nicole Ari Parker, can go to get away from the kids. “We go in her closet,” he revealed. “She’s got a big, beautiful closet with a bar and a fridge… and good locks.”