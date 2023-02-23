JHud Keeps Warm While Staying Cute in ‘the Perfect Sweater Dress’

Jennifer Hudson is winning wintertime style!

The host wore a bright white knitted sweater dress on the February 22 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” She paired this comfy cute look with tan suede knee-high boots and gold bracelets, and wore her hair in a sleek bob.

Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne calls this “the perfect sweater dress.”

“By now everyone probably knows that Jennifer is always cold, so when I presented her with this sweater dress with amazing bishop sleeves, she fell in love,” said V.

“Staying warm while being cute is always her ultimate goal,” she added.

During the episode, JHud chatted with “Abbott Elementary” star and stand-up Janelle James, who called herself “a professional flirt” and may have inspired her character Ava’s personality. “I am a flirt, and maybe, you know, the writers put some of that [in there],” she said.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

JHud also spoke to “Below Deck” star Captain Sandy Yawn, who explained what motivated her to write her first book, “Be the Calm or Be the Storm: Leadership Lessons from a Woman at the Helm.”

“I wanted to reach people’s hearts and tell them the real story of who Sandy was before she became a captain, how I became a captain, and what I do to defuse situations,” she told Jennifer. “I don’t become the storm anymore. Now I’m the calm.”