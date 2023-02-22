Janelle James Calls Herself a ‘Professional Flirt’

Janelle James is an award-winning actress, TV star, and successful stand-up comic — but that’s not all!

Her character Ava flirts quite a bit with Tyler James Williams’ character Gregory on the show, and that detail may have been inspired by real life. “I am a flirt, and maybe, you know, the writers put some of that [in there],” she said.

“Tyler’s my homie on the show, and our birthdays are close together. We’re both Libras, and I don’t know if you know about Libras — we be flirtin’!” said Janelle.

As if we didn’t already take her word for it, Janelle then took the opportunity to look directly into the camera to show off her “flirt eyes” — inspiring JHud to do her best flirty look, too!

“You gotta look away, and then you do the ‘Who me?’” the comedy star advised on how to best get your flirt on. She's the professional flirt, so she would know!

The “Abbott Elementary” star also revealed she was drunk when she interrupted Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 20223 Golden Globes to give a shout-out to her mom.

"First of all — I was drunk," she said. "Free drinks!"

She also admits that she finds award shows super boring — at least when she’s not meeting stars like Henry Winkler, who gave her a “very unique” compliment when they met at one particular awards show.

"He told me I had pizzazz," he said. "That is a very unique compliment that I will cherish."