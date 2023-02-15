Janelle James, Captain Sandy Yawn
Episodes February 22, 2023
“Abbott Elementary” actress Janelle James brings the laughs!
“Below Deck” star Captain Sandy Yawn promotes her book, “Be the Calm or Be the Storm: Leadership Lessons from a Women at the Helm.”
Jennifer surprises Shumsheia Johnson from Ferguson, Missouri, who teaches at Jackson Park Elementary, a Title I school in University City, Missouri. She has been a teacher for 24 years and has always gone above and beyond for her students inside and outside the classroom. Many of her students’ families have been greatly impacted by flooding and gun violence in the area, and Ms. Johnson is always there to help.