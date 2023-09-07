New York Fashion: 5 NYC Designers Worn By Jennifer Hudson on the Show

New York is one of the fashion capitals of the world, and it’s easy to see why!

New York fashion is all about attitude and individuality and wearing your ensemble of choice with confidence. And Jennifer Hudson certainly does all that while wearing NYC-based designers on the show!

With New York Fashion Week kicking off on September 7, there’s no better time to look back at all the occasions JHud rocked looks from New York-based fashion designers on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Saint Art

Saint Art is JHud’s go-to when she wants to rock a stylish suit. The host wore a purple power suit by New York-based brand on the February 10 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“One of Jennifer’s many nicknames is ‘boss lady,’ and this day was a great day to show it through her look,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“This three-piece suit by Saint Art was the perfect look in the perfect shade of purple. Jennifer stated that she loves this look and it makes her feel like a boss.”

She also wore a hot pink suit from Saint Art on the February 20 episode and a black suit from the same designer on the September 22, 2022, episode.

According to the brand’s website, “Saint Art is New York street style for everyone.” This collection is described as “easy, effortless, and luxe,” and includes pieces that are both “masculine and feminine, romantic and sporty, high trend and evolved basics.”

Danarys New York

The custom dress included unique silver buttons that matched her silver jewelry, which included a necklace with a dainty heart pendant.

According to the brand’s website, this luxury womenswear label is a mixture of “the elegance of New England and the edginess of New York City” and “encourages women to realize their unique power and to take on the world from a position of strength and fearlessness.”

CD Greene

Jennifer Hudson was a golden goddess at the 2023 Golden Globes!

JHud donned an eye-catching gold sequined dress while walking the red carpet at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The striking gown, featuring capped sleeves and a plunging neckline, was created by New York-based fashion designer CD Greene.

The luxury designer incorporates his background in painting, sculpture, and graphic art while designing his pieces.

“His foundation in sculpting is evident throughout his designs as he focuses on form, asymmetrical balance and texture. Signature designs sculpted with mirrors and crystal have made CD Greene a favorite amongst Hollywood royalty and music divas alike,” states his website.

ALIX NYC

JHud looked sporty and stylish in a soft pink Fleur du Mal silk two-piece jogger suit worn with an ALIX NYC bodysuit.

According to stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne, Jennifer wanted to wear an “energetic” outfit considering she would be interviewing K-pop sensations NCT 127 and reality TV stars the Ghost Brothers.

While JHud knew that she was “going to be jumping up and down with excitement,” she still wanted to wear a look that exuded glamour.

According to the brand’s website, their aim is to “empower customers to feel confident in their own skin through functional staples crafted with quality and a timeless minimal style.”

Cami NYC

JHud channeled a trendy track star while rocking a melon Kimberly Goldson cropped double-breasted jacket, a white Cami NYC camisole, Good American faux leather pants, and custom Nike sneakers.

The brand’s website describes its collection as “versatile, feminine and effortless.” JHud looked all three of those things while wearing Cami NYC faux leather joggers when she danced with Derek Hough on the show.