‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Could Show Up at Your Front Door! Find Out How!
August 29, 2023
Is it your dream to have Jennifer Hudson show up at your door? Are you usually home on weekdays between the hours of 9am-5pm? If so, we want to hear from you!
We’re looking for people who want to connect with JHud from their very front door! Are you excited about the opportunity to play a fun game with JHud? Do you know a person or business you’d like to nominate for JHud to visit? Tell us why!
We want to know all about you or the person you’d like to nominate! Also let us know which city you live in and what station you watch “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on.