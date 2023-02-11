JHud Is a Total Boss in a Three-Piece Suit by Saint Art

Jennifer Hudson showed everybody who’s in charge with her latest outfit!

JHud rocked a purple power suit on the February 10 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” The host slicked back her hair and accessorized with simple pieces of silver jewelry and shiny silver pumps.

“One of Jennifer’s many nicknames is ‘boss lady,’ and this day was a great day to show it through her look,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“This three-piece suit by Saint Art was the perfect look in the perfect shade of purple,” said V. “Jennifer stated that she loves this look and it makes her feel like a boss.”

“Saint Art is New York street style for everyone,” says the brand’s website, which describes their collection as “easy, effortless, and luxe,” and includes pieces that are both “masculine and feminine, romantic and sporty, high trend and evolved basics.”

Jennifer sported this “boss lady” look during her sit-down with Alison Brie, star of the new film “Somebody I Used to Know,” which she also co-wrote and produced. The actress talked about going nude for the movie.

“I love being naked! Jennifer, I’m a bit of a nudist,” she said. Alison explained that the non-sexual nudity in the film is a nod back to her college days attending Cal Arts. “Clothing was optional everywhere — except the cafeteria,” she told JHud.

JHud also spent time talking to author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, who spoke about her new children’s book, “Good Night, Sister.”

“This book really is to celebrate that relationship that I have with my sister, and also sisterhood and the importance of being able to find that person you can turn to at a young age who will give you a hug and help you through a scary moment and help you find confidence and bravery,” she told Jennifer.