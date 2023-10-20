What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: 'We Love a Strong Shoulder'

Jennifer Hudson brings her unique and sophisticated sense of style to every episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

No matter what JHud chooses to wear, she always knows how to “Jenniferize” each look to make it her own.

See what JHud wore on the show this week!

Monday, October 16

Jennifer started the week donning a long-sleeved burnt orange bodycon dress with a bateau neck from Chiara Boni.

According to JHud’s stylist Oakley Stevenson, Jennifer was “in love with the silhouette” and “wanted something bold and vibrant” for her musical performance with Pentatonix.

This flattering dress was paired with patent leather leopard heels from NL The Label.

Tuesday, October 17

To strike a post with 7-year-old reggaeton dancer Baby Salomé on Tuesday’s show, Jennifer wore a mint green suit from London fashion house Reiss, pairing it with a teal shirt and Nine West pumps.

“I chose this mint green suit for Jennifer because of the fit and color,” Oakley told JenniferHudsonShow.com. “I loved the teal shirt underneath to bring some playfulness to the suit.”

Wednesday, October 18

Jennifer came out on Wednesday’s show wearing a black two-piece: The puffy-sleeved top comes from Nancy Yang, while the shiny leather skirt is from Alexia Ardmore.

“I chose this two-piece set because of the silhouette,” said Oakley. “We love a strong shoulder on this show, and we paired it with a draped leather skirt.”

JHud also donned pumps from Nine West and accessorized with gold hoop earrings and silver bracelets. For makeup, she chose a bright pink lip.

Thursday, October 19

Jennifer showed her love of color while wearing a long-sleeved semi-see-through dress with a paint-splattered print from Steve Madden. She paired it with sparkly stilettos from Badgley Mischka and blue cat-eye glasses.

“I love this dress because it reminded me of an abstract painting,” said Oakley, adding that the silhouette was a huge factor in why it felt right for JHud on the show.

Friday, October 20

On Friday’s show, Jennifer turned to Reiss again for a form-fitting purple bodycon dress. Her shiny stilettos came from Asos.

“This dress was chosen because of the fit and this shade of blue,” informed Oakley. “The cutouts on the top modernized the typical sweater dress.”