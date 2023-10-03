What Jennifer Hudson Wore for Her Big Wedding Surprise

Jennifer Hudson surprised a bride and groom and their guests when she crashed their wedding reception with a jaw-dropping performance — complete with a jaw-dropping look.

For her surprise performance, which included a cover of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman," and JHud's own "Giving Myself," the host donned a stunning off-the-shoulder column gown by Marchesa featuring molded 3D satin flower appliqués, a draped bodice, and draped skirt with a slit.

“Jennifer loved the striking fuchsia color of this gown mixed with the delicate details of the silk flowers,” said Jennifer’s stylist told JenniferHudsonShow.com. “Her favorite body part to show off is her décolletage, so this off-the-shoulder look was perfection.”

JHud wore her hair in locs pulled to the side in a dramatic ’do. She accessorized with pink drop earrings with oversized diamonds and a blinged-out manicure.

For the dress rehearsal, Jennifer went cool and casual in a loose-fitting white mesh crop top, cream wide-legged pants, and gold gladiator sandals.

“This summer, Jennifer was operating on a philosophy of ‘work hard, play harder,’” said her stylist. “With a few fun adventures and trips planned, she spent some time building her resort wear wardrobe.”

“This resulted in many cute looks that were also versatile,” she continued. “She knew the wedding venue was going to be gorgeous, so she wore this easy yet put-together look to complement.”

Jennifer went all-out to surprise newlyweds Traci Caudle and Pat Jean-Baptiste. The couple are huge JHud fans and believed that “The Jennifer Hudson Show” was planning to film their Los Angeles wedding for a social media post on love stories. They had NO idea about the surprise that Jennifer had planned for them!