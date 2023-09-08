Send Jennifer Your Happy Mail!

Jennifer Hudson is launching ‘Happy Mail’! JHud loves ‘Good News’, and she loves to start her day with an inspirational moment.

Do you have ‘Good News’ to share that you think will brighten up JHud’s day? Is there a cool video of you celebrating your good news? Or a video of you explaining your news to Jennifer? Jennifer will choose various mail sent in from ‘YOU’ viewers to read and respond to on air.

Please Submit a photo, a few sentences (no more than two paragraphs) explaining your news in a letter form + video for Jennifer!