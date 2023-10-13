Tiffani Thiessen discusses her cookbook, “Here We Go Again: Recipes and Inspiration to Level Up Your Leftovers."

Jennifer welcomes 7-year-old author Cassidy Bridges from Brooklyn, New York, who went viral for her response to a stranger complimenting her hair, where she said: "Thank you, it's an Afro!". This May, Cassidy released a book titled "Thank You, It's An Afro", which became a #1 Amazon bestseller.