DIY Halloween Costumes: How to Make Walter’s Quirky Outfits

Halloween is almost here, and if you’re still stressed about what costume to wear, we’ve got affordable and easy options that will definitely get people’s heads turning!

Jennifer Hudson’s best friend Walter Williams surprised the host by coming out on stage dressed in hilarious DIY costumes!

If you’d like to copy Walter’s homemade costumes seen on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,”check out everything you need to know below!

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

Mac ‘N’ Cheese

This quirky costume is super funny, and it just might make you hungry!

What You'll Need:

A bright yellow hoodie

3-4 yellow pool noodles

Hot glue gun

Cardboard

Aluminum foil

Directions:

1. Cut the pool noodles into about 20-30 pieces. These will be your macaroni!

2. Hot glue the noodles to the hoodie. Put it on, and the top half of your costume is complete!

3. For the bottom half of the costume, Walter donned a bowl made out of paper mache. You can also cut the bottom out of a blue plastic bucket, print and paste a Kraft label onto the front, and hold it up by attaching string like suspenders!

4. To make the fork, draw and cut out a fork shape from the cardboard. Wrap it in aluminum foil, and, if you’re feeling extra creative, cut one side of one of your macaroni pieces and hot glue it to the fork.

Check out backstage footage of Walter getting ready to surprise JHud as Mac ‘N’ Cheese!

Bunch of Grapes

This costume is easy to make, fun to pose for pictures in, and it just takes 30 minutes tops to create!

What You'll Need:

Purple balloons

Green skull cap or beanie

Fake vines and leaves

Purple T-shirt and sweatpants

Safety pins

Hot glue gun

A friend

Directions

1. Hot glue the leaves and vines to the top of the beanie or skull cap.

2. Blow up all the balloons. It’s your choice if you want them to be filled to the same shape or if some will be smaller or larger. Feel free to save your breath by using a balloon pump!

3. With the help of a friend, stick the end of each balloon with a safety pin, then pin the balloon to the T-shirt and sweatpants. Continue until you’re covered in balloons!

Tip: Head to the bathroom before you get into this getup!

Are you planning to dress up as Jennifer Hudson for Halloween? Post a pic online and make sure to tag #jenniferhudsonshow!