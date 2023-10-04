Jennifer Hudson Got Kim Kardashian to Surprise Woman Whose Life Was Saved by SKIMS Bodysuit

Jennifer Hudson and Kim Kardashian have teamed up for a big surprise for a woman who credits her SKIMS bodysuit for saving her life.

Earlier this year, Nina Wiley, a student from Kansas City, Missouri, was celebrating New Year’s Eve at a nightclub with friends. Nina, a huge Kim Kardashian fan, was wearing shapewear from Kim’s SKIMS brand that she recently purchased as a treat to herself.

While waiting for a Lyft to go home, Nina was caught in the crossfire of an alleged fight outside the club. She was shot four times — twice in her back, once in her abdomen, and once in her leg.

At first, Nina was so shocked that she didn’t even realize she had been shot. Due to the heavy New Year’s Eve traffic, Nina said it took a long time for paramedics to reach her. During that time, she says her SKIMS bodysuit kept her wounds compressed and kept her from excessively bleeding out.

Nina appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to discuss the incident with Jennifer. She suffered a ruptured bladder and a cracked pelvis and had to relearn how to walk, but she believes that her bodysuit saved her life.

Despite this traumatic experience, she is extremely grateful to be alive and tries her best to stay positive.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

Jennifer had a huge surprise in store for Nina: a video message from Kim Kardashian!

“I wish i was there in person but i wanted to send a quick hello,” Kim said in a pre-taped message.

“I’m just thinking of you as you continue to recover,” she continued. “I also hear you are pursuing a degree in criminal justice, and I just wanted to say congratulations. Study hard, it’s not easy.”

Kim then mentioned she had sent two bags of SKIMS merch to the show for Nina. “I just want you to have fun today, and I wish you guys all the best,” said Kim, ending her message by blowing a kiss.

“Just knowing that she knows my name is insane to me,” an emotional Nina told JHud. “I’m a real person to her, and to see that she went out of her way for all this…”

“It’s nice to see that something so beautiful can come from something so awful,” she said through tears.

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves!