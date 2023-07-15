Jennifer Hudson Meets Real-Life Heroes

Jennifer Hudson has invited onto the show ordinary people who have done the extraordinary in the face of life-or-death circumstances. These real-life heroes — including a rideshare driver, a 12-year-old girl, and a woman who was nine months pregnant at the time of her heroic deed — have shown their selflessness, bravery, and humility by saving the lives of others.

Check out the best of JHud meeting real-life heroes below!

Storm Chaser Hero

Storm chaser Jonny Gabel stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in May to discuss rescuing a family from a deadly tornado that destroyed their home.

“That was like nothing I’ve ever seen,” he said of the storm. “Absolutely terrifying.”

“Being able to hold that little girl…” he begins, then starts to tear up. “Being able to pick her up and hold her and just know she was safe, and the rest of the family was safe, is just something that I’ll never forget.”

During his sit-down with Jennifer, Jonny was reunited with Maggie, Rosalyn and Brooklyn for the first time since saving their lives. Because a hero’s work is never done, he told Jennifer that he now intends to help them rebuild their home.

Hero Uber Driver

In September, Jennifer spoke with Fritz Sam, a rideshare driver praised for what he did after he saw flames coming from a brownstone while driving a passenger to the airport.

The father of two not only ushered a man and a woman who were inside the building to safety, he also managed to drive his passenger to the airport — and they were on time for their flight!

“I read comic books as a kid, so you dream about this stuff. But to be called a hero? To me, I’m like, ‘I didn’t do anything special,’” he told JHud.

‘Baby Whisperer’ Cop

In December, JHud interviewed Suffolk County Police Sergeant Jon-Erik Negron, nicknamed by his fellow officers and community as the “baby whisperer.” Since 2017, Jon-Erik has assisted in the delivery of five babies!

“I walk into the precinct, [everyone goes,] ‘There’s the baby whisperer.’”

Jon-Erik also told Jennifer he is single — “I’m better delivering babies than dating” — but is open to having children in the future.

“I definitely want kids one day, [but] I’m not delivering them myself,” he joked.

When asked if he believes he will help deliver more kids, he replied, “I expect it. I’m prepared now.”

Blizzard Heroes

Al and Vivian Robinson, both pastors at Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry in upstate New York, made headlines when they successfully rescued, cared for, fed, and sheltered over 150 strangers in their church during the historic blizzard in Buffalo.

The entire neighborhood lost power during a massive snowstorm — but not their church. Al and Vivian alerted their neighbors to come to the church for safety. Temps were in the negative, there was no heat, and people were stranded outside.

When they got people to the church, they gave them blankets, tea, food, and emotional support. Family after family came in after being stranded in the snow and ice.

“If you look back at the 154 people we woke up with on Christmas Day, your heart just bubbles over with joy that you were able to be the face of the love and the light of Jesus Christ,” said Vivian.

Family That Provides Free Meals to Those in Need

In November, JHud interviewed Kimi Sanghu and her two children, Priya and Manu, who own and operate Cali Tardka, where they cook Punjabi-style Indian food from their home. The Sanghu family has given back to their community by donating over 12,000 meals to people in need.

Hero Mom Who Helped Car Crash Victim While 9 Months Pregnant

In October, JHud spoke with Megan Warfield, a mom from Baltimore, Maryland, who was 9 months pregnant when she was involved in a six-vehicle car crash. After she had someone call 911 to get additional resources, Megan went inside an overturned car and attended to a victim.

“It’s drilled into me to stay cool, calm, and collected,” she said about her demeanor at the time.

Less than 24 hours later, Megan welcomed her third child, a beautiful baby girl named Charlotte Jones aka CJ.

12-Year-Old Girl Who Saved Family from Fire

On October 17 at around 3 a.m., a fire broke out in their house. Miraculously, everyone survived thanks to Aalaysia and her quick actions in getting everyone awake and out of the house.

“Her grandfather calls her ‘the miracle child,’” Chantae told JHud.

When Jennifer asked Aalaysia how it feels to be a hero, she said, “It feels pretty good. Like after you eat a big meal pretty good.”