Hero Couple Raise Over $250,000 for 72-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Driver

Jennifer Hudson is celebrating a couple who performed an amazing act of kindness for a delivery driver who got injured on the job.

Barbara Gillespie, 72, is a Domino’s driver who was delivering food to Lacey and Kevin’s home in early February. A video of Barbara falling on their porch while dropping off their meal was recorded on the house’s security camera.

As seen in the video, the moment Barbara falls, Kevin rushes out to help her.

“She was so worried about our food, but all we cared about was that she was okay,” the couple wrote on the TikTok of the video, which has been viewed over 3 million times.

Concerned for Barbara’s well-being, Lacey and Kevin started a GoFundMe for her, hoping to raise a few hundred dollars to give her as a generous tip. They have since raised more than $250,000, enough money for Barbara to retire.

JHud invited Barbara, Lacey, and Kevin onto "The Jennifer Hudson Show" to share their story.

“For everyone, if you’re nice and kind to people, pay it forward, it will bring it back to you,” said Barbara, prompting Jennifer to cry.

“We gotta respect our elders and take care of each other,” said JHud as she wiped away tears.

Expressing her gratitude to the couple for going above and beyond for someone in need, Jennifer surprised them with a vacation to Kalahari Resorts, home to America’s largest indoor waterparks!

