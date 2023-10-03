Hero Bus Driver Who Saved 37 Children from a Fire While 7 Months Pregnant Gets a Huge Surprise!

Sponsored by Huggies® | “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is teaming up with Huggies® to celebrate a hero who saved 37 children — all while seven months pregnant!

Imunek Williams, a mom and first-year school bus driver from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is being hailed a hero for safely evacuating all 37 children from her bus moments before it burst into flames.

In May 2023, Imunek was seven months pregnant with her second child. She was driving a full school bus when she discovered flames and smoke engulfing the bus. She acted quickly and got all 37 children off the bus, saving their lives.

Imunek appeared on the show to tell Jennifer Hudson her story. She also explained the challenges her family has faced in the past year: In December 2022, her fiancé, Shamar, suffered a blood clot in his legs, leaving him paraplegic.

Because of her fearless act of bravery, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and Huggies® surprised Imunek with $15,000 and loads of baby essentials, including diapers, wipes, toys, and the "Alphabutt Book"!

A portion of all proceeds of "The Alphabutt Book" go to the National Diaper Bank Network, which helps families in need provide essentials for their babies.