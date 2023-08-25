Best Moments of Season 1 of ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Season 1 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” was everything!

JHud showed off her runway walk with Winnie Harlow, danced with Rita Moreno, and received a special gift from Vice President Kamala Harris!

In addition to all the fun she had with celebs, Jennifer had a blast surprising superfans on Zoom and serenading members of the audience.

Of course, JHud also uses her platform to shine a light on people making a difference in the lives of others. She honored community heroes and teachers and supported Black-owned businesses through her partnership with Mastercard Strivers.

She also bravely tried watermelon with mustard, but the less said about that the better.

Relive the best moments of Season 1 by flipping through our gallery below!