Best Moments of Season 1 of ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’
Music August 25, 2023
Season 1 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” was everything!
During the premiere season of her daytime talk show, Jennifer Hudson took the mic to perform with musical icons from John Legend and Dionne Warwick to Reba McEntire. She reunited with her film co-stars, reminisced with fellow “American Idol” alumni, and enlisted the help of famous friends to make the perfect proposal!
JHud showed off her runway walk with Winnie Harlow, danced with Rita Moreno, and received a special gift from Vice President Kamala Harris!
In addition to all the fun she had with celebs, Jennifer had a blast surprising superfans on Zoom and serenading members of the audience.
There were plenty of times JHud stepped out of her comfort zone. She flew through the air, raced a junior Olympian, and got up close and personal with wild animals!
Of course, JHud also uses her platform to shine a light on people making a difference in the lives of others. She honored community heroes and teachers and supported Black-owned businesses through her partnership with Mastercard Strivers.
She also bravely tried watermelon with mustard, but the less said about that the better.
Relive the best moments of Season 1 by flipping through our gallery below!
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.