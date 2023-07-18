Best of Celebrity BFFs on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”

Everything is better with your best friend by your side — even appearing on a talk show!

Several pairs of real-life best friends have appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and between their effortless rapport and their obvious adoration of one another, it’s easy to see why these celebs call each other BFF.

Check out the best moments of best friends on the show — including two of Jennifer Hudson’s closest companions.

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev met through their mutual hairstylist 10 years ago and soon became best friends. Explained Nina, “Our hairstylist got sick of being our therapist, and she’s like, ‘You guys need to get together and figure it out.’

“We ended up clicking immediately, and it’s been incredible ever since,” she added.

The duo aren’t just best friends — they also collaborated on a wine label, and they travel all over the world together. “We just love to travel, we love adventure, we love sharing memories,” said Julianne. “That’s what friendship is — creating long-lasting memories and experiences.”

Jennifer Hudson and Walter Williams

Jennifer and Walter Williams have known each other since childhood and were even each other’s prom date! Walter often appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” whether it’s to get spooked in a haunted house, model clothes from the show’s merch shop, or make a cameo on JHud’s mug!

In one particularly memorable moment on the show, Walter — a huge Patti LaBelle fan — was serenaded to by JHud and Patti as the two singers teamed up to perform Patti’s song “You Are My Friend.”

Walter, who is shy, to say the least, remained speechless but gave Patti a huge hug at the end of the once-in-a-lifetime performance.

Katie Lowes and Guillermo Díaz

Katie Lowes and Guillermo Díaz played Quinn and Huck on “Scandal” for seven seasons and are real-life besties. The duo are reliving their hit ABC series with the show’s fans on their podcast, “Unpacking the Toolbox: A Scandal Rewatch.”

Not only are Katie and Guillermo BFFs, but the entire cast remains super close. The show hasn’t been on the air for four years, but the whole “Scandal” gang still talks and hangs out! Katie said of her “Scandal” family, “We are all so in love.”

“We’re all on a WhatsApp chain,” said Guillermo. “We’re constantly texting each other.”

“We’ve had some ‘Scandal’ reunion kind of parties,” Katie added. “A cast member got married and we all started in the same place. We had another cast member who has a beautiful home in Los Olivos, and we’re currently arranging the next ‘Scandal’ family hangout.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Nikki and Brie Bella

Identical twins Nikki and Brie Bella are practically inseparable — the sisters and best friends currently live on the same street, but they used to live even closer to each other!

“We used to be across the street, and we realized we prefer that because we’d wave at each other,” said Nikki. The sisters recalled how they would share a glass of wine on their respective porches while their babies slept.

“Now I’m 400 feet to the right, which is okay. It’s a two-minute walk,” said Nikki.

JHud and Marlon Wayans

JHud and Marlon Wayans have not only shared the screen as husband and wife (in 2021’s Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect”), but the two actors have become very close friends in real life.

“We should do more movies together!” Marlon said during his appearance on the show, then pitched the idea of them playing Billy Dee Williams and Diana Ross. We’d see it!

“I have this thing called loyalty,” Marlon told JHud. “You came and you sang at my mama’s funeral. For nothing… When you did that, I’m always a phone call away.”

“I’m so grateful to have had you as a co-star, and now, one of my best friends and favorite people in life,” Jennifer replied.