JHud’s Stunning Little Black Dress Was Chosen by Her Best Friend Walter

Jennifer Hudson’s best friend Walter really knows her best!

Jennifer’s form-fitting little black dress with cutout sleeves on the March 14 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” was “a special request from Jennifer’s best friend,” said JHud’s Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“Walter William, Jennifer’s very best friend — whom I love to call ‘the original doll dresser’ (the doll meaning Jennifer) — saw this dress and immediately thought of her,” V said.

Jennifer and Walter have known each other since childhood and were even one another’s prom date! He appears occasionally on the show, and was memorably serenaded to by none other than Patti LaBelle!

“Of course, it was a perfect selection, and Jennifer loved it,” said V of the gorgeous dress. “I styled it with a crystal bodysuit so there would be a peek of Jenniferized sparkle in the open sleeve details.”

V determined that this was “a perfect Jennifer Hudson look from the one that knows her best.”

During the show, JHud took questions from her live studio audience, and one audience member asked for her favorite recipe from Walter, who is an excellent cook.

“I like when he makes me key lie pie,” said Jennifer, adding, “One of my favorite things he makes me is a breakfast pizza!” The dish includes egg whites, tomato paste, chicken or turkey sausage, and cheese.

Picking out her wardrobe, making her delicious meals — Walter is truly the ultimate best friend!