Celebrity Guests Gush About Their Famous Parents

There’s nothing like the bond between a child and their mom and dad.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has featured quite a few actors, singers, authors, and media personalities who credit their famous parents for providing the necessary strength, support, and love needed to navigate the entertainment industry.

Check out some of the show’s most heartwarming moments of celebrity kids chatting about their equally famous moms and dads.

Mason Gooding

Mason Gooding’s famous dad is Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. Jennifer Hudson asked him if he had a favorite movie starring his dad, and Mason replied, “Do you want the thing I tell him, or do you want the personal, actual favorite?

“My public favorite is ‘Jerry Maguire,’” he said of the 1996 hit film that earned his dad an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. “It’s a great movie.”

But his actual favorite movie starring his pops?

“My personal favorite is ‘Snow Dogs,’” he said, referencing his father’s 2002 flick about inheriting a team of huskies that doesn’t necessarily get brought up a lot when talking about Cuba’s best films.

“It’s just the one I’ve seen the most, and if you asked him, especially at the time when he did it, it was right when he had me and my brother… he was like, ‘I wanted to have something that they can watch.’

“We watched it every day on repeat for years and years, so clearly he succeeded in that,” said Mason.

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger has two famous parents — Maria Shriver and, you guessed it, Arnold Schwarzenegger. And the self-help and children’s book author has nothing but good things to say about being raised by two larger-than-life celebrities.

“I just want to do exactly what my parents did,” she told Jennifer Hudson of how she wants to raise her daughters, Eloise and Lyla. “I’m so close with my family, I talk to them all multiple times a day every day.

“For my husband and I, it’s really important to be able to instill that sense of family and the importance around family,” she continued, adding that “giving them privacy and being able to raise them with good values and faith and family is really important.”

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham boasts soccer superstar David Beckham as his dad and Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham as his mother.

Brooklyn told JHud he first realized his dad was a big deal when he would hear an entire stadium singing his dad’s name. “I do remember sometimes going on the pitch with my dad,” he said.

Just like his father, he’s got a ton of tattoos — somewhere between 80 and 100! His latest tattoo is a portrait of his wife, Nicola. It must run in the family — David Beckham also has a tattoo of wife Victoria on his arm!

Nico Parker

Nico Parker’s parents are Emmy-winning actress Thandiwe Newton and Old Parker, a screenwriter and director.

“I was very fortunate enough, because both my parents are in the industry, I could visit sets,” she told Jennifer Hudson on the February 20 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” “I would go a lot with my mom, and it was so boring… They would just wait around all day. To me, acting was 90% of the time waiting around drinking coffee. I was like, ‘You guys don’t work.’”

She said her filmmaker dad gave her a few tips about respectfully working with people in all different departments on a film set.

“It’s very important to remember people’s names, so he taught me a trick,” she said. “You say the name three times in your head, and then you trace the name on your leg three times, and that’s supposed to help you remember it.

“And it doesn’t,” she laughed.

Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke’s famous dad is Alan Thicke, star of the hit family sitcom “Growing Pains,” and his mother is actress and singer Gloria Loring.

“My mom really inspired me when I was 7 years old and I’d watch her perform,” he said of what motivated him to become a singer.

Emilio Estévez

Emilio Estévez appeared on the show with his famous dad, Martin Sheen, star of “Apocalypse Now” and “The West Wing.”

“We’ve sort of felt more like friends than [father and son,]” Emilio told JHud, as he was born when his dad was just 21 years old.

“There was a mysterious feeling I had that I knew him long before he arrived,” Martin added. “I knew him all my life, I just didn’t know when he was going to show up. When he showed up, I said, ‘Oh, you’re the guy.’”