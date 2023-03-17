Stephanie Mills on Playing Matchmaker for Her Son and the Inspiring Advice She Gave Him

Stephanie Mills is one of music’s most celebrated artists, and she also happens to be an incredible mom.

The Broadway legend, who starred in the original production of “The Wiz” as Dorothy at age 17 and went on to have a hugely successful career as a recording artist, appeared on the March 17 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

During her chat with Jennifer Hudson, Stephanie shared the amazing advice she gave to her son, Farad Mills, who was born with Down syndrome. Farad was in the studio during his mom's interview, as well as Stephanie's manager, Amp Harris, who acts as a father figure to Farad.

“In this business, there are so many no’s, there’s so many negative things,” Stephanie told JHud.

“When I was 30, 40 years old, I decided I was only going to do things where people were nice and kind to me and celebrated me.

“I told my son when he was going to school — you’re going to go where you’re celebrated, not tolerated.”

The 22-year-old is high-functioning and has even written a children’s book. Still, he needed a bit of mom’s help when it came to finding his girlfriend!

“I want Farad to date,” she said, “but I want him with someone that’s like him and that functions at a high level.”

Stephanie played matchmaker with her son’s doctor and they set him up with a nice young lady who was another patient of the doctor’s.

“He says he’s going to get married when he’s 26, but I don’t know, because he loves girls,” the singer said, prompting JHud and the audience to laugh.

The music icon, who turns 66 this year, shared that she sings in the shower every single day, because it’s the room with the best acoustics!

Speaking of singing, there was no way JHud was letting Stephanie leave without singing with her first! The two performed “Home” from “The Wiz” before Stephanie headed over to JHud’s piano to perform the showstopping number “Be a Lion.”

Chills!

Stephanie Mills is going on tour! Head to ticketmaster.com to view tour dates and get more information.