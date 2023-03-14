Mason Gooding Says ‘Snow Dogs’ Is His Favorite Movie Starring Dad Cuba Gooding Jr.

Mason Gooding has a very surprising favorite flick starring his famous dad!

Mason, the son of Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and a successful actor in his own right, appeared on the March 14 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Jennifer Hudson asked him if he had a favorite movie starring his dad, and Mason replied, “Do you want the thing I tell him, or do you want the personal, actual favorite?

“My public favorite is ‘Jerry Maguire,’” he said of the 1996 hit film that earned his dad an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. “It’s a great movie.”

But his actual favorite movie starring his pops?

“My personal favorite is ‘Snow Dogs,’” he said, referencing his father’s 2002 flick about inheriting a team of huskies that doesn’t necessarily get brought up a lot when talking about Cuba’s best films.

“It’s just the one I’ve seen the most, and if you asked him, especially at the time when he did it, it was right when he had me and my brother… he was like, ‘I wanted to have something that they can watch.’

“We watched it every day on repeat for years and years, so clearly he succeeded in that,” said Mason.

The actor stars in “Scream VI,” the latest installment in the horror franchise. On the show, he brought up the fact that he wasn’t even born yet when the original “Scream” was released in theaters in 1996. “It’s a great movie!” the 26-year-old said. “Holds up real well — but I wasn’t there opening day.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Mason’s first major role was on the TV show “Ballers,” co-starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Dwayne Johnson’s kinda like the embodiment of professionalism,” he said of his uber-famous co-star. “I feel like every time we’d walk on set together, you’d kind of have your own sort of educational experience of what it’s like to be at that level and operate in that way.”

The Rock set a great example of how to behave on set, but Mason didn’t yet have The Rock-style confidence. “It was my first job, so I just hung out at crafty as much as I could,” he recalled.

“On the bright side, I felt like it was a good foray into what acting would be,” he added. “It spoiled me, because ‘Ballers’ is such a high-end production. I was like, ‘Oh, is everything like an HBO series production?’

“The answer is — not necessarily,” he admitted.