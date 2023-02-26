The Best of JHud Trying TikTok Food Trends

From crazy cocktails to bizarre food combos and butter boards, Jennifer Hudson and show producer Paige love testing out popular TikTok food trends to see if content creators know what they’re TikTok-ing about!

Check out some of the funniest moments of JHud and Paige trying out these TikTok trends so you know if it's worth the effort to try them yourself!

"This is gonna take just like Coca-Cola," said Paige as she added vinegar to carbonated water. The verdict?

"Paige, I taste vinegar," said JHud, unimpressed. "I taste vinegar, too," replied Paige.

When it came to butter boards, Jennifer seemed on board (pun intended) for a cream cheese version complemented by bagels and lox... and edible flowers?

"I'm curious to know, how do you know when they're edible?" asked JHud of the flowers. Good question! "Just read the label," said Paige.

"Lord, this child got me eating a flower," said Jennifer before taking a bite. "It tastes like grass."

“I saw Lizzo do this,” Paige said of her and JHud trying a bizarre food combo of watermelon and mustard that was going around TikTok. “You know you’re not supposed to just do what you see other people do, right?” replied JHud.

After one bite, Paige nearly spit it out. Jennifer’s final message to Paige: “I want you to stay off of TikTok.”